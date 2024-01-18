Developer pulls $300K donation amid roiling political debate

Gatineau-based developer Groupe Katasa is pulling a $300,000 donation it promised to Ottawa's Capital ward, citing concerns over the process and a council motion that would have split the money throughout the city.

The company, which is planning a 22-storey tower at Bronson and Carling avenues, had pledged to provide $100,000 to improve traffic in the area and another $200,000 toward affordable housing in the ward.

Coun. Shawn Menard's negotiations with the company sparked confusion among some of his council colleagues, including a suggestion that Groupe Katasa had been pressured to provide the "voluntary contribution."

Menard refutes that.

A statement from the developer on Monday laid out two reasons for its reversal.

"We agreed to this donation as this was presented by a city official as a program that is typically asked of developers and that this donation was meant to help the community around the project," it reads.

"We believe this was part of the process, and now we know it's not."

Groupe Katasa said in its statement that it will look at other options to ensure the donation "directly" benefits the community, including the possibility of investing in a play area on Cambridge Street behind its planned property.

Councillors voted to spread money around

More than once during last week's council debate, city lawyer Tim Marc mentioned that the donation agreement had been drafted but not signed.

This made some councillors including Menard hesitant to rewrite the terms.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard has bristled at suggestions that he pressured Groupe Katasa to provide the community donation. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Others, concerned about a perceived conflict of interest, called for all wards to be eligible for a share of the money. A motion to that effect by Coun. Cathy Curry eventually passed by a vote of 14 to 11.

At the time, Menard expressed concern that Groupe Katasa would no longer be willing to provide the donation at all.

The debate also prompted city council to call on staff to develop guidelines for negotiating these sorts of agreements in the future.