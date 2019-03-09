LeBreton Flats reset 'unacceptable,' Devcore head says

A Gatineau developer who took part in the ill-fated procurement to redevelop LeBreton Flats maintains the process unfolded in an unfair way, and its demise means the capital has missed an important chance to create a landmark in its downtown.

The National Capital Commission announced Thursday yet another reset for the property, putting forward a new plan to carve up the 22.7-hectare site and develop it as separate districts — with or without a major anchor attraction like a downtown arena.

"It's extremely disappointing. I believe, personally, it's unfair," said Jean-Pierre Poulin, president of Devcore.

Poulin said he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of the other members DCDLS, with whom he put forward a high-profile but unsuccessful bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats three years ago.

​Poulin said the new districts now envisioned by the NCC would mean the site develops in a piecemeal way, missing out on the chance to make Ottawa a desirable destination for tourists from around the world.

"It doesn't make any sense to me. It's not just sour grapes," said Poulin. "It's just a sad outcome, not just for us but for the city of Ottawa and Canada in general."

The National Capital Commission unveiled yet another approach for redeveloping LeBreton Flats last week. The new plan would see the property carved into districts, with the 'library district' as the first parcel to be developed. (National Capital Commission)

Devcore maintains 'irregularities' in process

Poulin believes the NCC had the right idea in 2015 when it launched a request for proposals that described creating a "capital landmark" of "national significance," one that would have generated experiences for the public that were "primarily non-residential."

The DCDLS bid was inspired by Millennium Park in Chicago and the High Line in New York City, he said.

The original winning proposal put forward by Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy of Rendezvous LeBreton included a new arena for the Ottawa Senators and more than 4,000 housing units.

DCDLS, meanwhile, proposed half as much housing, a linear park, an aquarium and variety of museums — including an automotive museum that proved unpopular with the public.

Rather than have one anchor at a redeveloped LeBreton Flats, the failed DCDLS bid envisioned a collection of museums and attractions that would together create a destination in the national capital region. (Image supplied by Devcore, Canderel and DLS Group)

Immediately after Rendezvous LeBreton came out on top in April 2016, DCDLS sent the NCC a letter raising concerns that the process did not lead to a selection that met its stated criteria.

​"There was a lot of irregularities and there was change during the course of this process. And we tried to notify the NCC. We sent multiple letters. They never got back to us — not even a phone call," Poulin maintained Friday.

In December 2018, DCDLS said the NCC had an obligation to turn to it after the partnership between Ruddy and Melnyk deteriorated in sensational lawsuits.

Putting a white blanket over it and just calling this process dead is not acceptable. - Devcore president Jean-Pierre Poulin

The NCC clarified to CBC News that its board decided nearly one year ago to negotiate exclusively with Rendezvous LeBreton and would no longer consider the DCDLS proposal.

Process was fair, NCC says

The NCC also pointed out Friday it had hired an external fairness monitor to oversee the entire process.

It officially ended the 2015 procurement on March 1, but the NCC will allow the players who took part in it to bid again for the right

Poulin doesn't believe he'll ever be able to recreate the calibre of team and proposal that DCDLS submitted back then — not that he necessarily wants to, after his experience with the NCC.

"Putting a white blanket over it and just calling [the original] process dead is not acceptable," said Poulin, adding he was considering his options.

Poulin said he now hopes to raise these issues at a meeting his team has scheduled with Tobi Nussbaum, the NCC's new CEO.