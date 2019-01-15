Rival bidder playing role in LeBreton mediation

Rival bidder Devcore Canderel DLS (DCDLS) is taking part in mediation talks aimed at salvaging RendezVous LeBreton Group's faltering plan to redevelop LeBreton Flats, CBC News has learned.

RendezVous, a partnership between Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity Development's John Ruddy, is attempting to repair a serious — and very public — rift involving reciprocal lawsuits worth hundeds of millions of dollars.

In December, the National Capital Commission essentially pulled the plug on the project, which includes a new NHL arena and more than 4,000 residential units, to be built on the empty land facing the Canadian War Museum. The NCC gave the parties 30 days' notice to resolve their issues, a deadline that would have fallen on Friday.

In a last-ditch attempt to save the deal, the RendezVous partners announced on Jan. 4 that they were entering into mediation, tapping former Ontario chief justice Warren Winkler to oversee the discussions.

While some observers were skeptical of the effort, Winkler sent a sign that talks were promising when he asked the NCC to extend the termination notice until Feb. 28, to which the NCC board agreed on Monday evening.

Melnyk willing to take smaller role

Sources with knowledge of the negotiations say both RendezVous partners invited DCDLS to join the mediation. The request for proposals for the deal, as laid out by the NCC back in 2015, allows RendezVous to bring in new partners as long as both sides agree.

When the RendezVous partnership looked to be falling apart, DCDLS said it was still prepared to step in with its plan, which had come in second in a 2016 competition to redevelop LeBreton. The second-place consortium also said it wanted to merge the best of both bids.

The mediation with Winkler began last week. Neither the scope of the talks nor their likely outcome is known at this time.

However, Melnyk has said on the record he'd be willing to take on a smaller role in the partnership. Last month, he proposed forgoing all revenue from the commercial development of LeBreton Flats, while Trinity would pay to build the arena.

More to come.