'We're all devastated': Family reeling in wake of couple's killing

A Hawkesbury, Ont., family is reeling in the wake of a double homicide 130 kilometres away in Val-des-Monts, Que., on the weekend.

On Monday, Yvon Mercier, a 69-year-old retired RCMP officer, was charged with arson and second-degree murder in the deaths of two people found inside a burning home in the western Quebec village.

Firefighters responding to a house fire on rue Mercier around 3:30 p.m. Sunday discovered the bodies of Céline Labelle, 54, and her husband, Pierre Dupuis, 50.

"We're all devastated. We're confused about what happened. Why did it turn out the way it did?" asked Sheena Labelle, Céline Labelle's niece.

Mercier, who retired from the RCMP in 2007, owned the home in which the bodies were found. Sheena Labelle said her aunt and uncle had recently moved into a basement apartment on the property, while Mercier lived upstairs.

Sheena Labelle, whose aunt Céline Labelle was found dead after a house fire in Val-des-Monts, says the family is devastated and looking for answers. A retired RCMP officer was charged in connection with the deaths of Céline Labelle and Pierre Dupuis, who was also found dead in the home. 0:49

'It's all so raw'

"It's all so raw," Labelle said from her home in Hawkesbury, where her aunt had once lived. "We're all still in shock. We're all still waiting on some news."

Labelle said her own children are too young to understand why the extended Labelle family spent Monday in tears as they waited to learn more from police about what had happened.

On Tuesday, Sûreté du Québec said the investigation is in the hands of the prosecutor, and that the force would not be releasing any more information.

Yvon Mercier, 69, has been charged with second-degree murder and arson. Mercier retired from the RCMP in 2007. (Facebook)

"We just want answers on why he did what he did," said Labelle, who described her aunt as a thoughtful, fun and caring person who nonetheless spoke her mind.

She said Labelle and Dupuis were regular visitors to the Hawksbury area. The families got together on weekends for games of cards and Yahtzee, Labelle said.

Mercier will be back in court on Feb. 17.