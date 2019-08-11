Detours start Monday for bridge work at Hog's Back

The Hog's Back bridge will close for repairs on Monday and isn't expected to be completed until May of next year.

While the closures along Hog's Back Road take place, vehicles will be detoured via Riverside Drive, the Heron Road Workers Memorial Bridge and Prince of Wales Drive.

The bridge will be rehabilitated to extend its service life by 20 to 30 years, the National Capital Commission said.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the construction period.

Colonel By Drive and the Rideau Canal paths will remain open.

