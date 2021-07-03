Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Updated

Guy Desjardins, mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has died

Desjardins, who was first elected as mayor of the eastern Ontario city in 2014, died Saturday, officials said. He had been battling cancer and had taken a leave of absence last month.

Desjardins was battling cancer and had taken a three-month leave of absence

(Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Guy Desjardins, the mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has died.

According to a city press release, the mayor passed away on Saturday. He had been battling cancer.

Desjardins was elected as mayor in October 2014 and was re-elected in October 2018. Prior to that, he had served as a councillor.

At the June 21 municipal council meeting, Desjardins requested and was approved for a three-month leave of absence due to his health.

Deputy Mayor Michel Levert has been handling Desjardins' duties as head of the eastern Ontario municipality.

In a French-language statement posted on Twitter, local MPP Amanda Simard expressed her sympathies and thanked Desjardins for his dedicated service to his community.

Desjardins is survived by his wife Aline, his daughter Tanya, and his sons Christian and Jason.

Clarence-Rockland is approximately 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.

