Guy Desjardins, mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has died

Guy Desjardins, the mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has died.

According to a city press release, the mayor passed away on Saturday. He had been battling cancer.

Desjardins was elected as mayor in October 2014 and was re-elected in October 2018. Prior to that, he had served as a councillor.

At the June 21 municipal council meeting, Desjardins requested and was approved for a three-month leave of absence due to his health.

Deputy Mayor Michel Levert has been handling Desjardins' duties as head of the eastern Ontario municipality.

In a French-language statement posted on Twitter, local MPP Amanda Simard expressed her sympathies and thanked Desjardins for his dedicated service to his community.

Mes plus sincères sympathies à la famille Desjardins. Mes pensées sont avec vous aujourd'hui. <br><br>Guy - merci pour ton travail, ta contribution à la vie publique, ton service à notre communauté. Nous en serons toujours très reconnaissants et nous ne t’oublierons jamais. <a href="https://t.co/k47DuBeMbZ">pic.twitter.com/k47DuBeMbZ</a> —@ASimardL

Desjardins is survived by his wife Aline, his daughter Tanya, and his sons Christian and Jason.

Clarence-Rockland is approximately 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.