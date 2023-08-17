Driver charged with attempted murder after pedestrian hit in Deseronto

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.

Deseronto is about 60 kilometres west of Kingston.

Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way and escape injury, he added.

"It wouldn't be an accidental collision," said Yome. "The people knew each other, so the driver of the vehicle knew the … pedestrian that was hit."

A 54-year-old man from Deseronto has been charged with two counts each of attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.

He's also charged with failure to stop after an accident and criminal harassment, the release said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Napanee court at a later date.