Police make arrest after Vanier house fire

One person is in police custody because of a fire a block north of Montreal Road that's forced six people from their home.

Fire crews were called to a two-storey, four-unit home on Deschamps Avenue near Olmstead Street just before midnight on Thursday.

The front of the building was on fire when firefighters arrived.

It was under control within an hour, but the damage is enough that six people and a pet won't be able to return.

The fire on Deschamps Avenue is under control. 4 adults, 2 children and 1 pet displaced. Victim Assistance teams from Red Cross Ottawa and <a href="https://twitter.com/Salvation_Army?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Salvation_Army</a> en route as is the OFS Fire Investigator. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawafire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawafire</a> <a href="https://t.co/3FOJEtn8wO">pic.twitter.com/3FOJEtn8wO</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Ottawa police said in a news release their officers are helping with the investigation and one person has been arrested because of it.

Ottawa paramedics have not shared any details on any injuries.