Police make arrest after Vanier house fire
Ottawa·New

One person is in police custody because of a fire a block north of Montreal Road that's forced six people from their home.

6 people and 1 pet displaced from home on Deschamps Avenue

CBC News ·
The first 911 call about the fire came at 11:54 p.m. Oct. 17 to Deschamps Avenue in Vanier. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Fire crews were called to a two-storey, four-unit home on Deschamps Avenue near Olmstead Street just before midnight on Thursday.

The front of the building was on fire when firefighters arrived.

It was under control within an hour, but the damage is enough that six people and a pet won't be able to return.

Ottawa police said in a news release their officers are helping with the investigation and one person has been arrested because of it.

Ottawa paramedics have not shared any details on any injuries.

