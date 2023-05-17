One year after the derecho, this man still has a hole in his roof — and no repair in sight

A tree fell on Barton McKinley's roof after the severe windstorm in May 2022, and a year later, the damage is still there. He told CBC's Priscilla Hwang about his months-long struggle with contractors and his insurance company. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

When a destructive windstorm swept through the nation's capital last May, a tree fell on Barton McKinley's roof and pierced a hole in it.

A year later, that hole is still there, covered in plastic, with no repair date in sight.

"A lot of questions, a lot of worries, a lot of attempts to get help," said McKinley, summarizing his past year. "Endless delays. Promises made. Promises broken."

On May 21, 2022, a severe thunderstorm swept across Ontario and into Ottawa, bringing winds of up to 190 km/h, knocking down thousands of trees and cutting power to 180,000 homes for several days.

Damage from the fatal storm, called a derecho, lingered for months. It also left people like McKinley chasing insurance companies and contractors for cleanup and repairs.

"It's a problem that's getting worse," McKinley said. "And it's really unfair to people who trust in those contractors."

This tree fell on Barton McKinley's home and damaged his roof in May 2022. (Submitted by Barton McKinley)

McKinley said it took until June for Intact insurance to hire a contractor to inspect his roof damage.

The contractor said the repairs would be done in August, McKinley said. But when they missed the repair dates and would not return his calls, he got permission from the insurer to find his own contractor.

In the meantime, water seeped into his attic and mice crawled through the hole and ran around his home, he said. A forensic engineer later discovered some structural damage to the roof.

"I'm just really frustrated and super disappointed," said McKinley.

McKinley holds up a photo of the tree that fell on his roof last May. He's been chasing contractors and his insurance company to get repairs done. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Months of struggle with local contractor

McKinley got in touch with another Ottawa roofing company in late August, and they sent him an initial estimate of $2,392.50.

In the following months, the new roofer changed his estimate twice, citing further damage was found upon inspection. By November, it had ballooned to $16,837.

In the meantime, McKinley sent them a $750 deposit. They were scheduled to fix the roof on Nov. 23, but McKinley says the roofer cancelled the repairs a few days before.

"I was very upset. I thought, you know, 'What am I going to do? I'm lost now before winter. I've got a hole in my roof. Snow's going to come in.'"

Barton McKinley shared these photos of his roof after it was temporarily patched up to survive the winter. He still doesn't know exactly when he'll get a final fix. (Submitted by Barton McKinley)

McKinley said the roofer then began "ghosting" him.

Contractor refuses, then sends deposit back

McKinley's insurance company got yet another company to winterize his roof at the last minute, installing water shields, tar paper and shingles by the attic vent.

Since November, McKinley has been trying to get his initial deposit back, arguing that he never saw evidence of any work done on his roof.

In an email to McKinley on Jan. 2, 2023, the roofer offered to return $250 but not the rest because he said he made some minor repairs during his inspection. He said that offer was non-negotiable.

McKinley said he never got that money. He said neither he nor other experts who came to inspect his roof saw evidence of repairs, and called the claim "ludicrous."

McKinley received an e-transfer from a local roofing contractor during an interview with CBC News. It was a portion of the $750 deposit he'd paid last September, and the following day he got the remainder back. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

CBC News contacted the roofer for an interview this week. He declined and said he forgot to send a portion of McKinley's deposit back in January, describing the situation as a misunderstanding.

During an interview with CBC this week, McKinley got a notification of an email money transfer for $250 from the contractor.

The next day, the contractor returned McKinley's deposit in full.

2023? 2024? No date for fix

While he has his deposit back, McKinley still doesn't have a confirmed date for the roof work after going back to his insurance company to book repairs.

Emails from various contractors have suggested the work could be done sometime this summer or even spring of 2024.

"That's two years to wait to get a roof repair, which is not reasonable," he said. "I have to constantly worry about this ... Like, do I have to chase somebody again for the nth time?"

Intact insurance says it can't comment on specific cases, but points out it closed 92 per cent of derecho-related claims in Ontario and 96 per cent of claims in Quebec.

McKinley is now warning others of flaky contractors and issues with deposits. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Anne Marie Thomas, director of consumer relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, said the derecho was the most expensive natural disaster in Canada last year.

Inflation, supply chain issues and skilled-labour shortages have all contributed to the work delays some homeowners are facing, she said.

"A lot of people were affected at once, and it is not uncommon ... for a loss to take up to 18 months to close," Thomas said.

Thomas said about six months after the storm, 70 per cent of claims had been resolved.