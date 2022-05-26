Hydro Ottawa, city, police to provide update on storm response at 2 p.m. ET

Tens of thousands of customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are still without power nearly five days after a destructive, fatal windstorm Saturday.

Officials from the city, Hydro Ottawa and Ottawa police are giving an update on cleanup and power restoration at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, about 106 hours after a devastating, fatal storm plowed through the region.

More than 90,000 customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are still without power Thursday nearly five days after the destructive, fatal derecho windstorm, including about 45,000 in Hydro Ottawa territory.

More than 350,000 customers in the region were initially left without power Saturday. CBC's count was about 150,000 Tuesday morning and 115,000 Wednesday morning.

Hydro Ottawa officials are still sticking with their Friday deadline to return power to most residents, though forecasted wind, rain and potential thunderstorms could slow that.

Other areas may take longer. The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., told CBC News Network Tuesday morning he wants residents in his city just east of Ottawa to prepare for a week without electricity.

Most local Hydro One customers have a Thursday or Friday estimated restoration time.

Some communities are opening up emergency centres for people who are facing days without power and need help.

Ottawa now has 20 such centres. All have been open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.