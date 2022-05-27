City, hydro officials to give update on storm response at 4 p.m. ET

Tens of thousands of customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are still without power almost a week after a destructive, fatal windstorm Saturday.

Officials from the city, Hydro Ottawa and Ottawa police are giving an update on cleanup and power restoration at 4 p.m. ET Friday, almost a week after a devastating, fatal storm plowed through the region.

More than 37,000 customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region — 29,000 customers in Hydro Ottawa territory — were still without power as of 1 p.m. Friday, nearly six days after the destructive, fatal derecho windstorm.

More than 350,000 customers in the region initially lost power Saturday. CBC counted about 150,000 on Tuesday morning, 115,000 on Wednesday morning and 90,000 on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Hydro Ottawa officials said they're sticking with their Friday deadline to return power to most residents, though forecasted wind, rain and potential thunderstorms into Saturday could slow that effort.

Other areas may take longer. Hydro Ottawa CEO Bryce Conrad said pockets of homes on some streets and cul de sacs may not have power restored until crews can remove debris and fix severely damaged equipment.

The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., just east of Ottawa, told CBC News Network on Tuesday that he's warned residents to prepare for a week without electricity.

Most local Hydro One customers have been told their power would be restored by today.

Some highrise buildings in Ottawa are still without power, and residents — some among the city's most vulnerable — are banding together to get by.

Some communities are opening up emergency centres for people who are facing days without power and need help.

Ottawa now has 20 such centres open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.