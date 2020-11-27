Christy Natsis has dentist's licence suspended for 6 months

A Pembroke, Ont., woman who was found guilty of impaired driving causing death in 2015 has lost her dentist's licence for six months.

According to the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, Christy Natsis will also be monitored for the next two and half years through office visits, pay $7,500 in costs to the college and receive an official reprimand.

The college cited Natsis breaking the law and acting with "disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct."

Those allegations were uncontested, a spokesperson for the college said, and the hearing proceeded with an agreed statement of facts and a joint submission for the penalty.

The college held a teleconference on Thursday and announced its decision.

Natsis was found guilty in May 2015 — after a 55-day trial that stretched over three years — of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in the March 2011 crash that killed Bryan Casey.

She was eventually sentenced to five years in prison, which she unsuccessfully appealed.