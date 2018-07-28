New culvert opened on Paugan Road in Denholm

A new culvert was opened Friday after heavy rain in October washed away parts of Paugan Road in Denholm, Que., but when the entire road will be opened is yet to be determined.

Rushing water washed away sections of the gravel road between the municipalities of Low and Poltimore on Oct. 29 and 30, making the 23-kilometre link impassable and cutting off access for dozens of families that live on the stretch of road.

The new culvert reopens one of the sections, closest to Low, that had been washed away.

Gatineau MNA Stéphanie Vallée​ was on hand at the official opening to announce $700,000 in funding from the provincial government.

Half of the money will directly cover the cost of repairing Paugan Road, and the rest will be allocated to improving other roads in the area.

This map shows the location of family homes, in between two washed-out sections of Paugan Road. Their usual route to nearby Low, Que., is marked in red. (CBC)

Gaétan Guindon, the mayor of Denholm, had previously said it would be impossible to repair the road with municipal funds alone.

Denholm, which is about 60 kilometres north of Ottawa, is a small municipality with a population of roughly 500 people.

It is estimated that once repairs are complete, the total cost could balloon to $2 million.

However the province has promised to fund 93 per cent of the final cost, leaving Denholm to cover the other seven per cent.

"For a municipality of about 500 people with a budget of $1.6 million, it is clear that the construction of the culvert is a major investment," said Vallée.

When the remainder of the road will be fixed and reopened is unknown, but Guindon hopes construction will be completed before this winter.