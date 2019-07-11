Early Christmas in Outaouais town after 2-year road closure ends

The mayor of Denholm, Que., says Christmas has come early for his community after the main road in and out of town was opened for the first time in more than two years.

Paugan Road, which connects Denholm to the town of Low, Que., 15 kilometres to the west, had been closed since a washout damaged about 1.4 kilometres of roadway on Oct. 29, 2017.

The resulting detour meant Denholm residents had to travel an extra 45 minutes to get to Low by taking Highway 366 through Wakefield, Que.

"It's been quite a burden for us," said Mayor Gaétan Guindon Friday afternoon. "Finally after two years, we'll be able to go forward and work on something else."

Two men examine the situation on Paugan Road shortly after it was washed out in 2017. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Province covered most of the bill

Paugan Road is a key link for the community. It's the the fastest route for mail delivery, as well as many emergency vehicles and school buses.

The municipality lobbied the province for nearly two years before Quebec City agreed to pay to fix the road, the mayor said.

The cost ended up at roughly $1.4 million, said Guindon. Most of that was paid by the province, with approximately $92,000 covered by the municipality of about 565 people.

Guindon said he is especially pleased for students in the area, who sometimes had to travel up to an extra hour each way to get to and from school.

"I'm very happy for those kids," he said. "This will be quite the Christmas gift for our residents and for the residents of other regions around the Paugan Dam."

While much of the work on Paugan Road is complete, the municipality says crews will be back this spring to upgrade culverts and add safety barriers. That work has to wait until the ground is thawed.