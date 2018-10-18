Long-term care unit aims to curb aggression in dementia patients

Grace, a 69-year-old retired engineer with dementia, heard a resident in the next room where he lived cry out for help, and mistakenly thought the personal support worker assisting the man was hurting him. "He grabbed her by the collar and I knew he wasn't doing anything with malice," Bechamp recalled.

Bechamp said the incident was out of character. But she said her husband did hate when others "invaded his personal space" and he shouted at others when they bumped his wheelchair.

Grace was referred to the specialized behavioural support Unit at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, a unit designed for people with dementia who are yelling, pacing, grabbing or hitting others.

The number of residents abusing other residents in Ottawa's long-term care homes has risen 24 per cent in the last six years , according to CBC analysis based on Ontario Ministry of Health and Long Term Care data.

But a year ago, an option like the Perley centre's unit didn't exist in Ottawa.

The unit, the only one of its kind in the city, only opened in April and is already full with 20 residents. A similar unit at the Peter D. Clarke Long-Term Centre closed two years ago.

Not surprisingly, a waiting list to get in the support unit has been started.

Dr. Ben Robert says helping dementia residents with aggressive behaviour is about learning to read signals, because often they are non-verbal. (Laurie Fagan CBC )

Watching for triggers

The key to the unit is identifying the stimuli or situations that make patients act out and finding ways to sooth them to avoid the outbursts.

"The staff are trained to watch out for triggers" said Dr. Ben Robert, the medical director at the Perley Centre and one of two doctors who treats residents at the unit.

"Noise or over-stimulation is something that can trigger an aggressive response in some people and with dementia," he said.

"People with dementia are unable to explain what's bothering them so it's all about reading signals because it's very much a puzzle that needs to be figured out" Robert said.

Several large "electronic ears" are mounted on the walls in the unit with the goal of keeping the light — shaped like an ear — green.

One of the 'electronic ears' at the unit that measures how loud it gets. Noise can trigger some dementia patients to be disruptive. (Laurie Fagan CBC )

When the noise increases, it turns red — a signal that the noise levels may prompt aggression in some patients.

Staff are trained on something called gentle persuasion approach, like taking their arm and diverting them away from a stressful situation.

"We're using gentle re-direction techniques that respect the dignity of the resident and knowing that person is still in there somewhere" said Kerry Tubman, the manager of resident care at the Perley.

Nancy Lesiuk, a nurse at the Royal Ottawa and the head of the behaviour support program for the Champlain Local Health Integration Network that oversees nursing care at the unit, says they try to get to know what the patients like and dislike.

Residents with dementia who are disruptive can be calmed down by changing diapers on a doll that revives happy, long-term memories of their child. (Laurie Fagan CBC )

Activities 'bring them back to where they were'

Doing so, she says, helps "bring them back to where they were, so their responsive behaviours will de-escalate."

Recreation therapists at the centre work with residents on activities from their past, because long term memory is stronger than short term memory in dementia patients.

One male resident sands a piece of lumber. Another types on a keyboard. One woman pets a life-like robotic cat that purrs and meows. Another changes a doll's diapers, stimulating memory of her time with her own child.

Staff knew Grace was an avid gardener, so they took him to the outdoor garden.

"He loved the soil on his hands and I could tell by the peacefulness in his face that he was happy," Bechamp said.

Staff also downloaded rugby games for Grace, a native of New Zealand, and his mood greatly improved.

"They're angels that's all I can say about the staff here, they are absolute angels," Bechamp said.

Kerry Tubman, manager of resident care at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, stands next to doors that have been painted to divert dementia patients who like to wander from trying to exit the building. (Laurie Fagan CBC )

Return to their long-term care home

The average stay at the unit is from six to nine months. Behaviours are tracked and a resident can return to their long-term-care residence when the disruptions disappear. They're sent back with a care plan that identifies the triggers and how to control them so they don't have a relapse.

But staff say it is too soon to know if residents will relapse.

So far two residents are ready to return to their long-term-care homes and staff are encouraged.

"To me I think the joy of seeing someone smile when they are listening to their music instead of hanging their head low and drooling is a lot happier for me," Lesiuk said. "For me it just brings tears to my eyes and it's a happy tear."

After six months, Bechamp notices a big difference in her husband.

"More calm, more happy and I haven't seen him get agitated or be rude to staff," she said "Whatever they're doing is working because they know what types of words work best for him."

They also don't forget about the spouses, Bechamp said.

"Peter was very bright and I try not to cry," she said wiping tears from her cheek. "I have my bad days and sometimes I leave here and cry and they give me a hug and it makes me feel good. There should be more units like this and I don't want Peter to leave."