Long-term care unit aims to curb aggression in dementia patients
Residents abusing residents in Ottawa's long-term care homes has risen 24% in last 6 years
"He grabbed her by the collar and I knew he wasn't doing anything with malice," Bechamp recalled.
Bechamp said the incident was out of character. But she said her husband did hate when others "invaded his personal space" and he shouted at others when they bumped his wheelchair.
Grace was referred to the specialized behavioural support Unit at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, a unit designed for people with dementia who are yelling, pacing, grabbing or hitting others.
But a year ago, an option like the Perley centre's unit didn't exist in Ottawa.
Not surprisingly, a waiting list to get in the support unit has been started.
Watching for triggers
"The staff are trained to watch out for triggers" said Dr. Ben Robert, the medical director at the Perley Centre and one of two doctors who treats residents at the unit.
"Noise or over-stimulation is something that can trigger an aggressive response in some people and with dementia," he said.
"People with dementia are unable to explain what's bothering them so it's all about reading signals because it's very much a puzzle that needs to be figured out" Robert said.
Several large "electronic ears" are mounted on the walls in the unit with the goal of keeping the light — shaped like an ear — green.
When the noise increases, it turns red — a signal that the noise levels may prompt aggression in some patients.
"We're using gentle re-direction techniques that respect the dignity of the resident and knowing that person is still in there somewhere" said Kerry Tubman, the manager of resident care at the Perley.
Nancy Lesiuk, a nurse at the Royal Ottawa and the head of the behaviour support program for the Champlain Local Health Integration Network that oversees nursing care at the unit, says they try to get to know what the patients like and dislike.
Activities 'bring them back to where they were'
Doing so, she says, helps "bring them back to where they were, so their responsive behaviours will de-escalate."
One male resident sands a piece of lumber. Another types on a keyboard. One woman pets a life-like robotic cat that purrs and meows. Another changes a doll's diapers, stimulating memory of her time with her own child.
Staff knew Grace was an avid gardener, so they took him to the outdoor garden.
"He loved the soil on his hands and I could tell by the peacefulness in his face that he was happy," Bechamp said.
Staff also downloaded rugby games for Grace, a native of New Zealand, and his mood greatly improved.
"They're angels that's all I can say about the staff here, they are absolute angels," Bechamp said.
Return to their long-term care home
The average stay at the unit is from six to nine months. Behaviours are tracked and a resident can return to their long-term-care residence when the disruptions disappear. They're sent back with a care plan that identifies the triggers and how to control them so they don't have a relapse.
So far two residents are ready to return to their long-term-care homes and staff are encouraged.
After six months, Bechamp notices a big difference in her husband.
They also don't forget about the spouses, Bechamp said.
"Peter was very bright and I try not to cry," she said wiping tears from her cheek. "I have my bad days and sometimes I leave here and cry and they give me a hug and it makes me feel good. There should be more units like this and I don't want Peter to leave."