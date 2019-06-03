Orléans tornado only adding to repair backup, tradespeople warn

A perfect storm of tornadoes, floods, a shortage of skilled workers and a late start to the season means anyone looking for home repairs in Ottawa will be waiting a while, local tradespeople warn.

Denis McLean, who specializes in exterior home renovations, has been kept busy since tornadoes struck the region last September, only to be followed by another one in Orléans on Sunday.

"It's been very busy. Actually, [it's been] overwhelming, and the biggest part is lack of manpower. We don't have enough manpower to supply the demand," McLean said.

Jason McDonald says urgent jobs such as removing trees will take precedence over renovation projects that can wait. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

This week, work trucks lined some residential streets in Orléans while roofers and other tradespeople repaired the most recent damage. That will likely mean less urgent repairs will take longer.

Jason McDonald, who does tree removal and fencing, says most work can't be performed until insurance claims are processed.

"I would be prepared to be delayed," he said. "It's just a longer process."

Roofer Jay Graham said he's been extremely busy, which means jobs are piling up. He said he's heard from other roofers who are in the same boat.

Denis McLean, who does exterior home renovations, says there's a serious lack of skilled tradespeople available to do the repair work. 0:53

"We're still doing jobs from the last tornado," Graham said. "Right now we're only doing emergency coverups ... just to make sure [roofs don't] leak at all. But yeah, I can already be expecting delays, absolutely."

Most of the residents CBC News spoke with said they're still dealing with insurance claims, and are prepared to be patient.

"Nobody wants to commit to anything definite in the way of a timeline," said Orléans resident Chris Bulger, whose home was damaged by Sunday's tornado. "I'm not at the point yet where I'd want to complain that anybody was giving us the brush-off."