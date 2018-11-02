Deinsberg St-Hilaire gets conditional sentence for obstructing justice

The man cleared in the 2015 hit-and-run death of a cyclist who did plead guilty to obstruction of justice has been ordered to do community service and stick to a curfew.

Densberg St-Hilaire said he was asleep when he struck Andy Nevin on Leitrim Road in south Ottawa the morning of June 28. 2015.

The driver said he woke up when he heard a bang and, when he didn't see anything in his rearview mirror, assumed he'd hit a mailbox and kept driving.

He was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene in November, a verdict Nevin's family called "sickening" after they walked out of the courtroom.

The judge said the Crown failed to prove its case and much of the evidence was circumstantial.

On Wednesday, the judge gave him a one-year conditional sentence of 100 hours community service, a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and an order to hand over his passport.

He'll be allowed to keep working.

The Crown argued for a year in jail while the defence went for a maximum 90-day jail sentence, though they preferred either a conditional sentence or probation and community service.