Teenage boy heart stops during basketball, revived with defibrillator
A 16-year-old Ottawa boy is alive thanks to quick application of CPR and a public defibrillator, according to Ottawa paramedics.
Quick action by witnesses instrumental in boy's survival
The boy collapsed from a seizure while playing basketball at a school in Orléans on the night of Feb. 22, according to a news release from paramedics.
The 16-year-old went into cardiac arrest as a result, but witnesses began applying CPR right away and restarted his heart with a single shock from a public defibrillator.
He was transferred to hospital for further treatment.
Ottawa paramedics say the use of the defibrillator was instrumental in his survival.