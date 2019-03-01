Teenage boy heart stops during basketball, revived with defibrillator

A 16-year-old Ottawa boy is alive thanks to quick application of CPR and a public defibrillator, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The boy collapsed from a seizure while playing basketball at a school in Orléans on the night of Feb. 22, according to a news release from paramedics.

The 16-year-old went into cardiac arrest as a result, but witnesses began applying CPR right away and restarted his heart with a single shock from a public defibrillator.

He was transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Ottawa paramedics say the use of the defibrillator was instrumental in his survival.