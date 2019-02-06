Defence to show 'slowed-down' video of Abdi arrest in Montsion trial

The security footage that captured the violent arrest of Abdirahman Abdi in 2016 is expected to be shown Wednesday side-by-side with a "slowed-down" version of the video at the trial of an Ottawa police officer charged in Abdi's death.

Lawyers representing Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion claimed on Tuesday the recently disclosed video footage of the arrest was "doctored" and changed a pathologist's opinion on what caused Abdi's death.

They put forward an application to adjourn the much-anticipated trial until Feb. 25, arguing they needed more time to analyze the video.

Sunday bombshell

Montsion's lawyers said they're also considering other actions that could include a charter application alleging abuse of process by the Special Investigations Unit in misleading the Crown, pathologist Dr. Christopher Milroy, the defence and ultimately the courts.

"This is the Sunday bombshell that we received," defence co-counsel Michael Edelson told the court Tuesday afternoon, referring to an email from Crown prosecutors that contained the slowed-down video.

Michael Edelson and Solomon Friedman are representing Const. Daniel Montsion, the Ottawa police officer charged in the death of Abdirahman Abdi. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Edelson said he doesn't accuse the Crown of any wrongdoing because he was told they had only just been made aware of the video themselves.

On Monday in front of a packed courtroom, Montsion pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdi following his arrest outside his Hintonburg apartment building on July 24, 2016.

His trial was expected to last 12 weeks, but could go longer if the adjournment is granted.