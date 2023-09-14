Defence shows peaceful side of 'Freedom Convoy' during trial

Chris Barber's lawyers showed social media videos of the organizer of what became the "Freedom Convoy" promoting peace and respect for police during the eighth day of a criminal trial for two leaders of the protest that blockaded large swaths of downtown Ottawa during the winter of 2022.

Barber is co-accused alongside Tamara Lich. The two are facing charges that include mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest. Barber faces an extra charge of counselling others to disobey a court order.

The Crown is trying to use videos and other social media evidence to show Lich and Barber had influence and control over the protestors in their capacity as leaders. They are also arguing evidence against one of the accused should apply to both, saying the two acted in tandem.

Convoy organizer Chris Barber speaks about being arrested as he appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Defence lawyers plan to argue some of that information isn't relevant and shouldn't be admitted as evidence.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey is expected to rule on that, and whether residents and businesses impacted by the convoy can testify, later in the trial.

One of Barber's lawyers, Marwa Younes, spent much of Thursday morning introducing videos showing a more peaceful side of the protest than what had been brought forward by Crown prosecutors.

In those videos, Barber is seen consistently calling for protestors to stay peaceful and respect law enforcement. In a video he posted to TikTok on Feb. 10, Barber tells his thousands of viewers law enforcement had been "amazing" and he thanked them for doing "an awesome job."

In another, posted two days later, he tells supporters to comply with police if they are arrested. He was arrested Feb. 17, two days after the Emergencies Act was invoked by the federal government to end the protests.