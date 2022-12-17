Water rescue team helps save deer that fell through ice on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Services water rescue team helped save a deer that fell through the ice near Shirleys Bay Park on the Ottawa river Saturday, fire service said in a tweet.
The deer fell through the ice near Shirleys Bay Park
Ottawa fire said its rescue team approached the deer from the solid ice around 10 a.m. but frightened the animal.
The team then approached the deer from the open water side, fire services said, and the deer escaped onto the solid ice surface.
The deer ran to shore.