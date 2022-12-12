Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Deep River

A 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a body was found by police during a wellness check in Deep River, Ont., about 190 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Deep River police, conducted a wellness check on Rutherford Avenue, where a person was found dead.

The identity of the deceased is still under investigation, according to an OPP news release issued Monday.

The accused has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.