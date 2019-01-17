Better bundle up: Deep freeze to hit eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Frigid temperatures and strong winds are set to hit the region, with Environment Canada warning Maniwaki, Que., residents it may feel like –49 overnight Friday.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the town, saying temperatures are expected to drop to –28 C overnight, but with the wind it could feel like between –38 and –49.

The town likely won't thaw out until Monday, according to the weather agency.

Ottawa isn't expected to be much warmer: the overnight low for Friday is –23 C, and with the windchill could feel like –34.

Frostbite can occur within minutes, especially on exposed skin, with temperatures that cold, the weather agency said. Hypothermia is also another danger.

Other eastern Ontario communities like Kingston, Cornwall, Brockville and Kemptville, are also on the edge of a storm path bringing between five to 15 centimetres of snow beginning Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are also set to drop, bringing windchilll values in the –25 to –35 range between Friday night and Monday morning, the weather agency said.