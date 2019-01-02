Driver of hand-decorated Mercedes charged with stunt driving

An eye-grabbing silver car drew the attention of police early New Year's Day when it was pulled over for allegedly nearly doubling the speed limit on Highway 401.

The hand-decorated Mercedes, referred to as a "partymobile" by Ontario Provincial Police, was going 190 km/h in Belleville, Ont., when it was stopped, police said in a tweet.

The car was impounded for seven days under Ontario's speeding law. (OPP)

The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.

The male driver was charged with stunt driving and having cannabis readily available to him, and the female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Their ages were not provided.

Stunt driving in Ontario means the driver loses his licence and vehicle for seven days, and he faces a minimum fine of $2,000 if convicted.