Driver of hand-decorated Mercedes charged with stunt driving
An eye-grabbing silver car drew the attention of police early New Year's Day when it was pulled over for allegedly nearly doubling the speed limit on Highway 401.
OPP say car was clocked going 190 km/h on Highway 401 in Belleville, Ont.
The hand-decorated Mercedes, referred to as a "partymobile" by Ontario Provincial Police, was going 190 km/h in Belleville, Ont., when it was stopped, police said in a tweet.
The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
The male driver was charged with stunt driving and having cannabis readily available to him, and the female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Their ages were not provided.
Stunt driving in Ontario means the driver loses his licence and vehicle for seven days, and he faces a minimum fine of $2,000 if convicted.