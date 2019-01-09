Decluttering sparks joy with this Ottawa 'Kondo convert'

Shelley Robinson isn't afraid to call herself an enthusiastic "Kondo convert."

That's the term used to describe fans of Japanese author Marie Kondo, whose new Netflix show Tidying Up has brought her ideas around decluttering and the minimalist lifestyle to a vast audience.

"I'm obsessed with thrifting, so I bring in a lot of stuff to the house — and then I get overwhelmed and then I purge relentlessly," Robinson told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Robinson said she now routinely goes through her closet, getting rid of all the shirts and pants and jackets that don't inspire an emotional connection.

Bestselling author Marie Kondo says people should get rid of personal belongings that don't 'spark joy.'

Sparking joy

Each week on her show, Kondo visits a household whose inhabitants are drowning in their own stuff.

She uses her trademark technique — asking them if their items "spark joy" — to help them pare down their possessions.

Robinson said Kondo inspired her to toss all of her clothing on her bed in a "clothes mountain" and ruthlessly determine which ones would make the cut.

She said she does wish the show would put more emphasis on giving those discarded items "a second life," rather than simply throwing them out.

Still, what appeals to her about Kondo's technique is that it's so simple.

"It's an easy concept to latch onto," Robinson said. "There's only one question. It's just, does it spark joy, yes or no? That's the only answer you need."

