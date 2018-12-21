School buses cancelled for boards surrounding Ottawa

School buses are cancelled in areas surrounding eastern Ontario's two biggest cities, but not yet in Ottawa or Kingston.

Freezing rain overnight is transitioning to steady, sometimes heavy rain today.

It's caused school buses to be cancelled for English students in Renfrew County and for the the Upper Canada and eastern Ontario Catholic school boards.

"Mixed precipitation throughout the night and morning has rendered many rural and back roads treacherous or impassable this morning," said Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO).

Eastern Ontario's French Catholic school board has cancelled its buses in these areas:

Ce 21 décembre, transport scolaire annulé pour élèves dans régions de Merrickville & Kemptville, Brockville, Carleton Place & Almonte, Marionville, Comté de Renfrew (Pembroke & Arnprior), élèves en provenance de Prescott-Russell. Les écoles demeurent ouvertes. <a href="https://twitter.com/CTSO_BUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTSO_BUS</a> —@ecolecatholique

Also, buses aren't running in the Bancroft area.

If your bus originates in the cross hatched area, better check <a href="https://t.co/W3tW5mT1TJ">https://t.co/W3tW5mT1TJ</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BusDelayNCancel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@busdelayncancel</a> or your app for details . Busing will not be offered today in these areas. <a href="https://t.co/L84Rmvvux7">pic.twitter.com/L84Rmvvux7</a> —@triboardbus

The Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais has cancelled elementary and high school classes today — not just buses — but it's keeping its adult and professional classes running.

There has not been an update yet this morning from agencies managing school buses in Ottawa, the Kingston and Belleville area and other areas of western Quebec.