School buses cancelled for boards surrounding Ottawa
School buses are cancelled in areas surrounding eastern Ontario's two biggest cities, but not yet in Ottawa or Kingston.

No word on Ottawa's buses yet

CBC News ·
The forecast and weather warnings mean today's school bus cancellations aren't that big of a surprise for many parents and students. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Freezing rain overnight is transitioning to steady, sometimes heavy rain today.

It's caused school buses to be cancelled for English students in Renfrew County and for the the Upper Canada and eastern Ontario Catholic school boards.

"Mixed precipitation throughout the night and morning has rendered many rural and back roads treacherous or impassable this morning," said Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO).

Eastern Ontario's French Catholic school board has cancelled its buses in these areas:

Also, buses aren't running in the Bancroft area.

The Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais has cancelled elementary and high school classes today — not just buses — but it's keeping its adult and professional classes running.

There has not been an update yet this morning from agencies managing school buses in Ottawa, the Kingston and Belleville area and other areas of western Quebec.

