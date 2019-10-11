3 found dead in home near Mallorytown

The bodies of three people have been found in a home near Mallorytown, Ont., OPP said in a news release Friday.

Leeds County OPP discovered the bodies Friday morning at a home on County Road 5 in Front of Yonge Township after receiving a call for service.

The three deceased were "varying in age" and are believed to have been related, OPP said.

The incident is believed to be isolated with no further threat to public safety, OPP said. Post mortem examinations will be conducted to determine causes of death.

The OPP's criminal investigations branch and forensic identification services unit are investigating.

Mallorytown is about 130 kilometres south of Ottawa, and just west of Brockville, Ont.