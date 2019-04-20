Woman dead in Pontiac after road wash out

A woman died and another person was injured overnight in Pontiac, Quebec.

Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie confirmed the death to Giacomo Panico on CBC's In Town and Out on Saturday morning.

The woman was in a vehicle on rue de Clarendon at chemin Bronson Bryant when the incident occurred and is a member of the community, according to Labadie.

A woman is dead after a fatal accident in a culvert washout at rue de Clarendon, at chemin Bronson Bryant in Pontiac, Quebec. (@police_mrc/Twitter)

The details surrounding how the other person was injured are still unclear.

Pontiac declared a state of emergency on Friday due to rising waters.