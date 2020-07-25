Death of woman, 63, in North Grenville, Ont. being investigated as a homicide, police say

Police in North Grenville Township, Ont., are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman as a homicide.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a 911 call at a residence on County Road 18 near Somerville Rd. on Friday at 9 p.m. Police say they found a body inside.

OPP say there is no broader risk to public safety as a result of the incident. Police did not confirm whether or not there was a suspect in custody.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, police said.