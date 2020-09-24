1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in west Ottawa

One person has died after two vehicles crashed in west Ottawa late Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa police said.

The collision happened at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Vaughan Side Road in the Carp area, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

One of the vehicles was found on its roof in a ditch, in what firefighters called a "serious collision." The second vehicle was on the road.

"Firefighters commenced rapid extrication for the passenger in one vehicle and ... for a second occupant," the release said. Paramedics then took one patient by air ambulance, and the other by ground, to hospital.

Ottawa police are investigating.

Sections of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Vaughan Side Road are closed until further notice, police said Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.