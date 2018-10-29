Skip to Main Content
Man killed on Carruthers Avenue

Ottawa police say a man was killed just west of the city's downtown core Monday morning.

Call to scene near Scott Street came at about 4 a.m.

Ottawa police investigate a suspicious death near the intersection of Scott Street and Carruthers Avenue in central Ottawa Oct. 29, 2018. (CBC)

They say it happened at about 4 a.m. on Carruthers Avenue just north of Scott Street.

The victim is a man in his mid 20s, police said.

They wouldn't share his cause of death.

The Ottawa police major crimes unit is investigating.

Carruthers is closed north of Scott, while Scott remains open.

