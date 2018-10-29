Man killed on Carruthers Avenue

Ottawa police say a man was killed just west of the downtown core Monday morning.

They say it happened at about 4 a.m. on Carruthers Avenue just north of Scott Street.

On scene at Scott St. and Carruthers Ave. where Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/9znHDGZQ2j">pic.twitter.com/9znHDGZQ2j</a> —@Krystalle_CBC

The victim is a man in his mid 20s, police said.

They wouldn't share his cause of death.

The Ottawa police major crimes unit is investigating.

Carruthers is closed north of Scott, while Scott remains open.