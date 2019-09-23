Diane Deans diagnosed with 'insidious' ovarian cancer

Coun. Diane Deans has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and plans to take several months off to focus on treatment.

The Gloucester-Southgate councillor announced the diagnosis Monday afternoon in a news release.

"I trust that you will understand my absence from the Council table over the next number of months as my treatment starts tomorrow and I will need to focus all my energy on beating this insidious disease," Deans wrote.

Deans is one of Ottawa city council's most experienced members, having served as a councillor since 1995.

We wish <a href="https://twitter.com/dianedeans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dianedeans</a> great strength to get through this health challenge – if anyone can beat this, it’s her. No doubt, Diane has the whole community’s support rallying behind her. We wish Diane the best and look forward to having her back after this chapter of her life. —@OttawaPolice

She recently became the first woman to chair Ottawa's police services board, and has championed initiatives to improve representation for women at city hall.

Deans said she had been feeling unwell this past summer and had undergone a battery of medical tests before doctors arrived at the "devastating" diagnosis.

She vowed to continue to serve her constituents and remain in close touch with her staff.

"I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year," she wrote.

She declined to speak about her diagnosis, asking for privacy.