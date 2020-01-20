Ottawa marks dead of winter in all its frozen beauty

We've made it through to the other side, Ottawa.

This past Sunday marked the most dismal day of the season, the depth of our frozen despair, the worst of the worst — the dead of winter, as pinpointed by Environment Canada's Dave Phillips.

We asked you to submit photographs exemplifying this spirit-numbing milestone, and you didn't disappoint. In fact, it turns out this time of year has a bleak beauty all its own.

Here are some of our favourites:

Looking toward the Library of Parliament from the ByWard Market, Oleh Khavroniuk snapped this shot on the last day of 2019.

Robert Argent submitted this photo of a frigid Hog's Back Falls in Ottawa via Twitter.

Not impressed: Catherine Corriveau emailed us this shot of one dog who doesn't seem to be loving the wintry weather — despite owning a thick fur coat.

Is this the cover of a bleak Russian novel? Nope. Brain Beattie took this shot in North Bristol, Que.

Stone-faced: CBC's own Ian Black took this shot of a stern-looking lion guarding the entrance to Sparks Street. Unfortunately, being fixed to the building, the noble creature is unable to head inside to warm up.