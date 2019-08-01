About 100 more dead fish found in eastern Gatineau

About 100 more dead fish have been discovered by Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks in eastern Gatineau, Que.

This is the fourth wave of deaths since early July, meaning more than 2,000 fish have been found in the area where the Lièvre River joins the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers.

Teams from the ministry were on scene Wednesday night investigating the third wave of deaths that killed around 1,000 fish earlier this week when they discovered the new dead fish.

Samples will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Residents who find any are asked to pick them up using disposable gloves, put them in a plastic bag and throw them in the garbage.

Test results expected next week

Necropsies done on the first wave of dead fish suggested a toxic spill was likely to blame, officials from the Centre québécois sur la santé des animaux sauvage said.

There's been no information on what could have caused the latest deaths.

The province said Wednesday it expects test results to start coming back on Tuesday.