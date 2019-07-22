More dead fish along Ottawa River worrying to boaters, swimmers
Around 100 more dead fish found late Friday
People were still swimming, boating and fishing in the Ottawa River in eastern Ottawa-Gatineau Sunday afternoon, not long after more dead fish were found where two rivers meet.
The federal government said it's aware of this second wave of dead fish in the Ottawa and Lièvre rivers Friday, less than two weeks after hundreds more were found floating in the water and washing up on shore.
Officials from Quebec's Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs confirmed a team of biologists and technicians didn't see any new deaths over the weekend.
The ministry said the water isn't dangerous for people, but urged them to be cautious when fishing.
Some on the water questioned whether it was truly safe.
"We're wondering if it's going to happen again. If it's happened twice, then what's going on?" said France-Hélène Martineau, who was out on the river with her husband and young children Sunday.
She said she chose to go further upstream, past the mouth of the Lièvre River so her kids could swim safely.
She wants the government to do more to determine whether the water is safe.
Alain Schryburt said he didn't seen any new dead fish while he was out on his personal watercraft, but two weeks ago was a different story.
"From here to Montebello, it was like hundreds of fish floating," he said. "We were all pointing 'Another one, another one' nonstop."
He said he's been using the river for the past 20 years and had never seen so many dead fish.
"Something bad is happening if all those fish are dying."
He said he too feels the Quebec government hasn't provided much information about the safety of the water.
Feds investigating
The federal government said it wants to know whether the cause breaks federal environmental law under the Fisheries Act
Penalties could include written warnings, directions, and charges.
Some people wondered whether a paper mill or cannabis production plant along the Lièvre River could be to blame.
"We never dump water or liquids into rivers," Hexo said in a French statement about its plant in Masson-Angers, adding that it is confident the situation has nothing to do with its operations.
Calls to White Birch Paper were not returned.