Ottawa police investigate 'disturbing' deaths of 4 cats

Ottawa police are investigating the deaths of four cats who were found mutilated with signs of abuse.

Nina Berry's cat was the latest victim found on Sunday.

"I literally feel like somebody took my child and murdered my child," said Berry, who can't scrub the image of Naz Naz, her three-year-old Bengal cat, from her mind.

"There was a cut down the stomach and the intestines were out along with his insides ... There was no blood at all."

Police say the four cats were all found recently near the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue in the southwest end of Ottawa, but it's too early to say the deaths are linked.

Cat disappeared last Thursday

Berry says Naz Naz was last seen around 5 p.m. on June 10, but that was normal for him to roam and then eventually come home. As the hours ticked by, she became more concerned.

The next day, Berry put up posters offering a $600 reward, then a woman knocked on her door on Sunday shaken up and crying.

The woman told Berry's mother Naz Naz was found.

"My family is broken right now," said Berry.

"I just don't know what kind of a person would do this. ... The way that we saw him, it was really traumatic ... I'm emotionally distraught by this."

Nina Berry's cat Naz Naz disappeared on June 10. Three days later, his body was found in a nearby field. (Supplied by Nina Berry)

Keep your cats inside: Humane Society

Berry said her neighbours have chosen to keep both pets and children inside in response to these cat deaths.

Bruce Roney from the Ottawa Humane Society also advises pet owners keep their animals at home if they live nearby.

The humane society is currently offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps the investigation into the cats' deaths.

Bruce Roney, executive director of the Ottawa Humane Society, advises residents in the area to keep their pets inside for the time being. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"[We're] really concerned about what exactly is going on in that neighborhood and what's happening to these cats," said Roney, who calls this case "particularly disturbing".

"[It was] very purposeful ... this seems to be planned."

Ottawa police hope to speak to anyone who may have further information on the cat deaths or might have witnessed any strange behaviour in the area.