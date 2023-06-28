NCC dead bird sculpture ruffles feathers

A new piece of public art on LeBreton Flats is ruffling some feathers.

When the Rubber Meets the Road, a 5 metre-long dead crow skilfully constructed from discarded tires, lays near the bike path a few hundred meters west of the Pimisi LRT station.

It was installed Tuesday.

The National Capital Commission (NCC)'s newest public art piece looks like supersized roadkill — and is meant to.

On Wednesday, Hintonburg resident James Howell stopped to read the artist's panel explaining the piece.

"This large crow lies flat on the ground in a manner that resembles roadkill, symbolizing the collision between human and natural worlds," read Howell, as he stroked his beard.

"That's an amazing piece of artwork."

A glassy eye is framed by the sidewall of car tires. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Well-worn Goodyears, Wranglers and Firestones have been cut and screwed together in layers to create the effect of the beak, legs and plumage of an American Crow.

Under the neck, shorter curved sections of rubber taken from tire sidewalls create the characteristic ruffles. The smooth inside surface of the tire is used as tail feathers for contrasting texture.

Aggressive mountain bike tires have been fashioned into legs to create a realistic figure of a crow laying dead on its back.

"It's portraying something that is dead, so that's not always pretty," said the bird's creator, Prince Edward Island artist Gerald Beaulieu.

Piece about risk, relationship to nature

Beaulieu said he chose the clever, scavenging crow carefully, hoping to create an allegory about a creature that, while often surviving on roadkill, sometimes becomes it.



"The piece is a lot about risk and reward and our relationship to nature and how we approach that — especially with our current environmental crisis," he said.

To rent the piece for a year, the NCC will pay $14,022, a fee in line with rates recommended by Canadian Artists' Representation, the national group that advocates for fair dealing with artists.

Gerald Beaulieu created the crow sculpture in 2018 and it has been displayed almost continuously since. (CBC Arts)

On social media, one tweet asked "You paid someone money for that?" and got some traction. But online critics may find themselves eating crow.

In person, passersby found the impact of the sculpture undeniable.

"Some of the comments were like, 'Oh this is so ugly,' so I thought I had to see it for myself," said Sonja McKay, who came to LeBreton to see the bird.

"It might not impress everyone, but I appreciate it," she said.

Nearby resident Katie Walsh reflected on its placement next to a bike path and the LRT tracks.

"In terms of global warming, we have all these forest fires to [be conscious of] in terms of what you are doing to get around," Walsh said.

Nearby resident Katie Walsh reflected on the location of Beaulieu's sculpture. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Beaulieu said since he first displayed the sculpture five years ago he has watched people climb, dance and hold yoga classes on the crow. For him, all of these are acceptable ways to interact with his art.



"The worst outcome for a piece of public art is that it's not noticed," Beaulieu said.