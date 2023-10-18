Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Daylight shooting in ByWard Market sends man to hospital

A man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the ByWard Market.

Police responded to reports of man being shot on York Street at about 12:50 p.m.

CBC News ·
Officers stand outside a police car.
Police shown at the scene of a shooting on York Street in the ByWard Market on Wednesday. (Michel Aspirot/CBC News)

A man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the ByWard Market, police say.

Ottawa police said officers responded to reports of a man being shot at about 12:50 p.m. on York Street.

They closed the block between Dalhousie and Cumberland streets for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics responded to the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound, and took him to hospital in serious condition. His injuries were not life-threatening, paramedics said.

Police said no further information was available but the investigation is ongoing.

In June, an overnight shooting about one block away sent four people to hospital.

Police car and caution tape.
York Street between Dalhousie and Cumberland streets was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon. (Michel Aspirot/CBC News)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now