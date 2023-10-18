Daylight shooting in ByWard Market sends man to hospital

A man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the ByWard Market, police say.

Ottawa police said officers responded to reports of a man being shot at about 12:50 p.m. on York Street.

They closed the block between Dalhousie and Cumberland streets for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics responded to the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound, and took him to hospital in serious condition. His injuries were not life-threatening, paramedics said.

Police said no further information was available but the investigation is ongoing.

In June, an overnight shooting about one block away sent four people to hospital.