Don't forget to set your clocks forward, Ottawa

Before you fall asleep tonight, folks, remember to set your clocks ahead an hour.

No, you probably don't have to worry about your smartphone.

But the clock in the bathroom? The one on your oven? Your alarm clock? The clock in your car? You'll have to change those, or risk a little confusion come Sunday morning.

Why not get it done now, or at least sometime before you go to bed Saturday night?

The change happens around 3 a.m. in Canada this year.

Be proactive. Be a winner. Even if that's all you do today besides watching Netflix.

Here are some tidbits about the whole daylight time thing, in case you're seeing people tonight and want to appear more interesting.