Don't forget to set your clocks forward, Ottawa
Remember to set your clocks ahead an hour before you fall asleep, folks.
Don't worry about your smartphone — but do change that oven clock
Before you fall asleep tonight, folks, remember to set your clocks ahead an hour.
No, you probably don't have to worry about your smartphone.
But the clock in the bathroom? The one on your oven? Your alarm clock? The clock in your car? You'll have to change those, or risk a little confusion come Sunday morning.
Why not get it done now, or at least sometime before you go to bed Saturday night?
The change happens around 3 a.m. in Canada this year.
Be proactive. Be a winner. Even if that's all you do today besides watching Netflix.
Here are some tidbits about the whole daylight time thing, in case you're seeing people tonight and want to appear more interesting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.