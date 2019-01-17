Home daycare provider charged with assaulting children

An Ottawa home daycare provider is facing numerous assault charges involving two children who were in her care.

Ottawa police reveived complaints in late 2018 about alleged incidents at the woman's home-based daycare in mid-2012.

The two children were both under the age of 10 at the time the alleged incidents took place, police said Thursday.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with:

Six counts of assault.

Two counts of aggravated assault.

One count of aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

One count of assault with a weapon.

Ottawa police said they're concerned there may be other victims and are looking to speak to anyone with further information.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.