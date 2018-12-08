Home daycare providers welcome new rules

Home daycare operators in Ottawa are welcoming new provincial legislation allowing them to care for more than two children under the age of two.

The proposed change is included in an omnibus bill tabled in the Ontario Legislature Thursday. The legislation is designed to ease regulations for businesses and take away unnecessary red tape, according to the PC government.

"Saying we can take care of one more child under the age of 24 months is not going to cause any risk to anybody," said Heidi Higgins, a home daycare operator in Ottawa for 18 years. "Our sector is extremely safe. I am deeply, deeply gratified."

This is a long time coming and I think it's great. - Christina Thomas, home daycare provider

The bill reverses several key provisions in the Child Care and Early Years Act, which came into effect under the previous Liberal government in 2015. Under that legislation, home daycare providers were limited to two children under the age of two.

Now they'll be allowed to care for three children under that age.

'They needed a scapegoat'

Many daycare providers found the old provisions unfair.

"They needed a scapegoat, and that was us," Higgins said. "It was fearmongering and vilifying a sector that provides quality care."

Higgins, co-founder and president of the Coalition of Independent Childcare Providers of Ontario, said many of its 1,600 members were forced out of business by the previous restriction.

"The province lost about 80,000 home daycare spaces, and parents were angry," she said.

Loosening the restriction might bring some of those daycare spaces back, Higgins said.

Christina Thomas, who operates a home daycare in Kanata, also welcomed the new legislation.

"This is a long time coming and I think it's great," she said. "I lost 40 per cent of my income under the Liberals, but I'm riding it out."

Licensed daycares concerned

Not everyone's welcoming the change. Carolyn Ferns of the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care said it caught many in the industry by surprise.

"I was really concerned and just shocked because there had been absolutely no consultation on these changes," said Ferns, whose coalition represents licensed, non-profit child-care centres. "They are sweeping changes that I think put children at risk, and I don't say that lightly."

I think that is risky and irresponsible. - Carolyn Ferns, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care

Ferns said the Liberals were forced to lower the number of children in care following a series of tragic deaths in unlicensed daycares, coupled with a scathing report from Ontario's ombudsman about unlicensed providers.

The Liberals took a year to consult with all those involved, she said.

"Now the Ford government, without a whisper, has changed all this," Ferns said. "I think that is risky and irresponsible."

Under the old rules, home-based daycare providers were allowed a total of five children, including their own. The new rules don't include a caregiver's own children, another detail that concerns Ferns.

"If the caregiver has three children of their own, they can now have eight children in their home under their care," Ferns said. "These new numbers are very arbitrary, risky and happening too quickly."