Day of the Dead celebrations pushed online by pandemic

It's an important Mexican holiday in which people gather to honour loved ones who've passed on — but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the local Day of the Dead festivities online.

In previous years, the Gatineau, Que., branch of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) would place an altar on display that would attract about 1,000 people over the span of a week.

"Unfortunately ... we are not going to be able to do that because of the restrictions," said Alicia Mayer, director of UNAM-Canada, on CBC Radio's All In A Day on Friday.

"And we understand that these restrictions are correct."

Known as Día de Muertos in Spanish, Day of the Dead is typically celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Visitors would normally be able to place special items in the UNAM branch's altar like candles, colourful sugar skulls, marigolds and a traditional bread called pan de muerto, Mayer said.

People also celebrate the holiday by setting up altars in their homes, Mayer said, and in Mexico it's common for people to visit cemeteries to be with the souls of the dead, praying and offering goods.

The "day of remembrance" is at the core of Mexican culture, Mayer said.

"We celebrate their life, and we think that their spirit comes back again and gives us joy in the living world," she said.

A man wearing a protective face mask amid burns incense during a Day of the Dead ceremony at the presidential palace in Mexico City on Oct. 31, 2020. More than 90,000 people in the country have died of COVID-19. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

Severe lockdown in Mexico

This year, the university is trying to recreate the experience virtually, with events including a virtual tour of the altars built in Gatineau in 2018 and 2019.

Mayer said the school will also host conferences about the holiday's history, which dates to the 16th century and features "a lot of Catholic elements merged with Indigenous traditions."

The lockdown in Mexico has been severe, she said, and those large family gatherings at the local cemetery have now been put on hold.

"And that is a pity because we have these magic towns, as they are called in Mexico ... with so much spirituality and all these really beautiful elements, candles and everything at the cemetery itself," she said.

More than 90,000 Mexicans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Even so, the holiday continues, Mayer said, with people still creating altars in their homes.