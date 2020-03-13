Some daycares closing, some staying open

Some child-care programs in Ottawa and Gatineau will remain open next week, but others will close amid COVID-19 fears. Parents are advised to check with their child-care provider. (Charles Contant/CBC)

While some child-care programs in Ottawa-Gatineau are closing amid growing coronavirus fears, others will remain open — for now.

On Friday, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) announced all child-care programs run out of its schools will be closed until April 5.

The closures include extended day programs, March Break programs, infant and toddler preschool and "EarlyOn Child and Family Centres." Child-care services operated by third parties at OCDSB schools will also close for three weeks, the board said.

City-run daycares are expected to remain open, but with new screening protocals for anyone walking through their doors.

Other community-based child-care centres will need to make their own decisions, Ontario's Ministry of Education said Friday.

"Child care centres will need to make a decision in consultation with their local public health unit as to whether they should remain open or closed," said Jennifer Whiteford, a program adviser with the ministry.

The Westboro Children's Centre and the Glebe Parents' Day Care have already announced plans to close until early April.

Call for clear directive

An advocacy group representing child-care centres and workers is now urging the province of Ontario to immediately provide a clear directive.

"We urge the government of Canada and Ontario to provide financial support and paid sick days to ensure that parents are able to care for their children and respect social distancing protocols. Additionally it is important to provide financial support to workers, like educators and child care workers impacted by the school and child care closures," the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care said in a statement Friday.

At a news conference on Friday, Quebec premier François Legault called for the closure of all daycares in that province until March 27.

March Break camps off

March Break camps run out of Carleton University and the University of Ottawa have been cancelled, as have community-based camps like those run by the Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group (GNAG).

"The health and safety of our staff and our community is a priority and in light of that, we have decided to reduce the risk of exposure by cancelling all GNAG programs effective Saturday, March 14 Sunday, April 5 or until further notice," executive director Mary Tsai wrote in an email.

The Dovercourt Recreation Association said it's cancelling all programming, rental and facility use between March 16 to April 5, "following the recommendations made by the City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health and federal government agencies."

Parents are advised to check with their daycare provider about the status of their child-care programs.