Parents notified about positive COVID-19 test at Gatineau day camp

Parents of campers at the Jean-de-Brébeuf day camp in Gatineau have been notified that an adult in attendance tested positive for COVID-19.

Families received a call from a nurse Monday and also received a letter from the City of Gatineau, which runs the camp.

Officials say three adults and five campers are being asked to self isolate, in addition to the person who tested positive for the virus.

If children test negative and don't develop symptoms, they can only attend the camp again starting on July 30.

If a child does test positive for the virus or develops symptoms, parents are asked to notify camp management and follow the advice of Quebec's health ministry and social services.

According to city officials, children are kept in segregated groups and staff have undergone proper training to run the camp during the pandemic.

The city says it has thoroughly cleaned the areas the infected adult frequented and that the facility is cleaned at least three times a day.

Dr. Carol McConnery, an infectious disease consultant with the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais, ​​​​​​said the camp could be forced to temporarily close, depending on the results of future tests.

The camp is held at Jean-de-Brébeuf school, near the city's Val-Tétreau district.

In total, it hosts 12 employees and eight groups of children, although the numbers within a given group may vary each week.