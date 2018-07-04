West Quebec man pleads guilty in double murder

A west Quebec man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his daughter and her mother last year.

David Lepage pleaded guilty and received a life sentence Wednesday with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Lepage walked into a Gatineau police station alone early on April 10 last year and confessed to police that he had killed two people.

He took police to a home in Notre-Dame-du-Laus where the bodies of 15-year-old Gabrielle Lepage and her mother Priscilla Bond were found.

(Courtesy )

Bond and Lepage had been in a long-term relationship.

Notre-Dame-du-Laus is about 100 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Lepage was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded to the lesser charges on Wednesday as part of a deal with the Crown.