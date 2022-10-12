Council candidate apologizes for discarding opponent's pamphlet after footage posted online

A man running for Ottawa city council is apologizing to another candidate for a "lapse in judgment" that was caught on a home-security camera and shared on social media.

David Hill issued the apology to fellow Barrhaven West candidate Taayo Simmonds late Wednesday afternoon, hours after Simmonds posted video footage of Hill on Facebook and Twitter — 12 days before voters go to the polls on Oct. 24.

The video, dated Sept. 21, shows Hill approaching the front door of a house, grabbing Simmonds' campaign pamphlet, dropping it to the ground and then leaving some of his own campaign material behind.

Simmonds told CBC News he wrestled for a period with whether to release the footage publicly after receiving it from the homeowner.

"My concern was that my campaign or I would be just kind of associated with this incident," Simmonds said.

This is something residents of Barrhaven West need to know about.<br><br>As you can see in the video below, Mr. Hill saw my hand delivered campaign material in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/barrhaven?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#barrhaven</a> West resident’s door. This was not a volunteer, it was Mr. Hill himself. <br><br>This is not right.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottvote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottvote</a> <a href="https://t.co/CJ6vLz08TV">pic.twitter.com/CJ6vLz08TV</a> —@TaayoSimmonds

But what happened was wrong, he added.

"It's just dirty politics. But I think the bigger thing is ... we're putting our names forward to represent the community and so I just think to do that when you think nobody's looking but you're running for a very public job ... I just don't think it's a good look."

'A lapse in judgment'

CBC News reached out to Hill for comment late Wednesday afternoon. Simmonds said he received a written apology from Hill at 4:48 p.m ET. Hill's campaign team also shared the apology with CBC News.

"I want to offer my sincere apology for my lapse in judgment," Hill wrote Simmonds. "I have always strived to ensure that my entire campaign team and I remain focused on the needs of the residents of Barrhaven and that we refrain from engaging in any form of personal attacks or disinformation and conduct ourselves with the utmost integrity.

"In this particular incident, I failed to live up to those standards, and I apologize unreservedly."

In a subsequent tweet, Hill extended his apology to the residents of Barrhaven West.

The other day when I was canvassing, I removed and dropped to the ground my opponent's flyer.<br><br>This was wrong, I have already reached out to apologize to <a href="https://twitter.com/TaayoSimmonds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaayoSimmonds</a> and I want to offer my sincere apology to Barrhaven West residents for my lapse in judgment. <br>1/3 —@DavidHillWard3

"The other day when I was canvassing, I removed and dropped to the ground my opponent's flyer. This was wrong," the tweet read.

'Change the tone at city hall'

Simmonds, a first-time council candidate, said it's the first complaint he's received about an incident like the one involving Hill, though he added he has had to deal with "an incredible amount" of vandalism and election sign theft.

"When I did make the decision to run, I understood that these types of things can happen," Simmonds said. "This is part of the reason why I'm running is I want to change the tone at city hall where we don't have these types of headlines."

Taayo Simmonds is shown here with one of his campaign pamphlets. (Taayo Simmonds/Facebook)

Simmonds said he sent a complaint about Hill to the city clerk on Friday.

When asked for comment, the city said the election compliance audit committee is ultimately in charge of investigating complaints about election candidate conduct.