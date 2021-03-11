Man pleads guilty in 2018 Gatineau homicide

A man charged in the November 2018 killing of a 20-year-old Gatineau, Que., man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

David Emond had originally been charged with second-degree murder for his role in the death of Johnny Normand, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge at the Gatineau courthouse on Thursday.

Normand was found seriously injured in a home on rue Sainte-Paul in the city's Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood and later died of his injuries.

Emond, who was 22 at the time, was later arrested at another home nearby. At the time of the arrest, Gatineau police said Emond had acted alone and knew the victim.

Emond is scheduled to be back in court on March 26 for sentencing.