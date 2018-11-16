Man charged in Gatineau homicide

Gatineau police have charged a 22-year-old man in the death of a man on rue Saint-Paul Thursday.

Johnny Norman, 20, was found seriously injured in a home and later died of his injuries.

Police later arrested David Emond at a home in Pointe-Gatineau. He'll appear in court Friday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said Emond acted alone and knew his victim.

The investigation continues.