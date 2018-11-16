Man charged in Gatineau homicide
Gatineau police have charged a 22-year-old man with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Johnny Norman, 20, on rue Saint-Paul Thursday.
Johnny Norman, 20, was found seriously injured in a home and later died of his injuries.
Police later arrested David Emond at a home in Pointe-Gatineau. He'll appear in court Friday to face a charge of second-degree murder.
Police said Emond acted alone and knew his victim.
The investigation continues.