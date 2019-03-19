Carleton Ravens basketball coach Dave Smart leaves coaching behind

Acclaimed Carleton University men's basketball coach Dave Smart is retiring from coaching to become the school's director of basketball operations.

Smart started coaching the team in 1999 and went on to win 14 national titles, the most recent against Calgary on March 10.

He also served as an assistant coach for Canada's national men's basketball team and head coach for the men's under 18 national team.

He won several national and provincial coaching awards during his tenure as head coach of the Carleton Ravens.

Taffe Charles, the Carleton Ravens women's basketball head coach, is replacing Smart as head coach of the men's program. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Smart's new role will be to develop both the men's and women's basketball programs at the school, as well as mentor other coaches at Carleton.

The new job will give him more time to spend with his family while also allowing him to continue with basketball, he said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Taffe Charles has been named the new head coach of the men's basketball program after 12 years coaching the women's team. From 1998 to 2007, he was an assistant for the school's men's basketball team.

Carleton has begun a national search to find the next head coach for the women's program.