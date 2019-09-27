Daniel Nestor shares career's worth of talent for Ottawa charity
Tennis champ won Olympic gold, 12 Grand Slam titles over 25-year career
Canadian tennis champion Daniel Nestor is in Ottawa this weekend to share some of the wisdom that earned him 12 Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold over his career.
On Saturday, Nestor will hold tennis clinics and play with a select group of local pros and celebrities including Daniel Alfredsson as part of Double Up for Mental Health, in support of The Royal Ottawa Foundation for Mental Health.
On Friday, Nestor was the guest of honour at a reception dinner before the Cooper Brothers played a concert..
[I'm] definitely looking forward to lending some experience to kids. That's one thing I really cherish now.- Daniel Nestor
The recent tennis hall of famer is now easing into his retirement. He says he's happy to be able to spend time at home with his family. His opponent on the court these days is usually his daughter.
He's also had to make some big adjustments. A few months ago he suffered a serious eye injury that left him with some permanent loss of vision in his right eye.
"Playing tennis moving forward is not going to be much fun," he said. "[But] I can still play and I can still coach and that is the most important thing."
Nestor got hit when a ball ricocheted off someone's racket straight into his eye. "I wasn't prepared for it," the tennis star said.
Despite the injury, he'll still be able to share his insights with up and coming players. Nestor said there are so many great young players out there now.
"[I'm] definitely looking forward to lending some experience to kids," he said. "That's one thing I really cherish now."
Nestor is by far Canada's most decorated tennis player, and was inducted into the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame in 2018.
With files from CBC Sudbury
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.